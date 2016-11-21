Ghana News Link

Sun01012017
Last updateMon, 21 Nov 2016 11am
If Nana Akufo-Addo, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), respects women, then he should condemn the sex-for-job comments made by fellow party member Kennedy Agyapong about the Chair of the Electoral Commission, M...Read more...
Government has given financial clearance for the employment of 8,634 nurses and midwives as well as other allied personnel for the various health facilities across the country.
The recruitment exercise...
President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to let peace prevail in this year’s elections for the electorates to choose which of the seven presidential candidates they wish to lead the country f...
Scientists at the University of Copenhagen at the sperm of obese and thin men and noticed significant differences in parts of the gene associated with appetite.
Pregnant women, and those hoping to conc...
Seven weeks after setting up in various business districts to offer expert advice and business solutions to SMEs within the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, Tigo Business, has officially wrapped up ...
Ghana has overtaken Ivory Coast to become Africa's second best side in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.
It used to be, your eyes would meet with someone else's, maybe exchange a smile, and one of the two of you would be brave enough to approach the other. You'd establish if there was chemistry and inter...