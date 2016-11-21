Ghana News Link

Let peace prevail for Ghanaians to choose who they want – Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to let peace prevail in this year’s elections for the elec
Opinion: The 2 Questions Nana Akufo-Addo Should Answer to Have My Vote
Dear Nana, Greetings to you and your team. I am still an undecided voter and have two broad questions for you
Gov’t clears over 8,000 nurses, midwives, others to be employed
Government has given financial clearance for the employment of 8,634 nurses and midwives as well as other alli
Mahama plotting to keep me from examining Woyome – Amidu
A former Attorney General (AG) and anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Amidu, has accused President John Mahama
Tigo Business SME Roadshow draws to an impressive end at Tema Industrial Area
Seven weeks after setting up in various business districts to offer expert advice and business solutions to SM
Tigo outdoors entry level smartphones with free WhatsApp and YouTube for customers
Students, small to medium scale business owners, and first-time phone users have been offered yet another oppo

Government has given financial clearance for the employment of 8,634 nurses and midwives as well as other allied personnel for the various health facilities across the country.

The recruitment exercise...

President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to let peace prevail in this year’s elections for the electorates to choose which of the seven presidential candidates they wish to lead the country f...

Unhealthy lifestyles of men are written into their sperm, study finds

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen at the sperm of obese and thin men and noticed significant differences in parts of the gene associated with appetite.
Pregnant women, and those hoping to conc...

Tigo Business SME Roadshow draws to an impressive end at Tema Industrial Area

Seven weeks after setting up in various business districts to offer expert advice and business solutions to SMEs within the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, Tigo Business, has officially wrapped up ...

Ghana ranked Africa’s second best team by FIFA

Ghana has overtaken Ivory Coast to become Africa's second best side in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.

Online dating tips: the dos and don'ts for success

It used to be, your eyes would meet with someone else's, maybe exchange a smile, and one of the two of you would be brave enough to approach the other. You'd establish if there was chemistry and inter...

